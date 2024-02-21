FESCO CE receives certificate of appreciation

FAISALABAD: Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahsin Awan has appreciated the efforts of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Muhammad Amir and his team for ensuring the continuous electricity supply to the consumers which is imitable for other Distribution Companies (DISCOs), he expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting at the FESCO Headquarters here today.

He said that the services of CEO FESCO are worthy of praise for reducing losses and increasing recovery as well as providing quality services to consumers.

He said that the board will play its pivotal role to implement the consumer friendly policies of the FESCO administration so that FESCO can be emerged as a developed company.

He further said that FESCO is utilizing all available resources to provide the best facilities to its consumers and employees. Chairman said that provision of quality services along with the availability of state-of-the-art facilities to consumers is the responsibility of FESCO management.

