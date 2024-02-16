Unlawful activities: PTA processes 1.4m URLs for blocking

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has processed 1.4 million URLs including 308 mobile apps involved in unlawful activities for blocking.

In alignment with the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, the PTA vigilantly monitors digital content and ensures prompt redressal of complaints related to materials that are either against the sanctity of the state or the glory of Islam.

Within this framework, PTA established a dedicated cell at its Headquarters to monitor online content and address complaints from the public and various government organizations.

Around 1.4 million URLs including 308 mobile apps involved in unlawful activities have been processed for blocking during 2022-23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024