AIRLINK 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.93%)
DGKC 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.62%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 4.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.7%)
OGDC 114.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.23%)
PAEL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 102.85 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.39%)
PRL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SEARL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
SNGP 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,210 Increased By 15.1 (0.24%)
BR30 20,957 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 61,003 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 20,504 Increased By 22.8 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-16

Unlawful activities: PTA processes 1.4m URLs for blocking

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has processed 1.4 million URLs including 308 mobile apps involved in unlawful activities for blocking.

In alignment with the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, the PTA vigilantly monitors digital content and ensures prompt redressal of complaints related to materials that are either against the sanctity of the state or the glory of Islam.

Within this framework, PTA established a dedicated cell at its Headquarters to monitor online content and address complaints from the public and various government organizations.

Around 1.4 million URLs including 308 mobile apps involved in unlawful activities have been processed for blocking during 2022-23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTA Pakistan Telecommunication Authority mobile apps Unlawful activities Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act

Comments

200 characters

Unlawful activities: PTA processes 1.4m URLs for blocking

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories