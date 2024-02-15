PTI calls for countrywide protests on Saturday against ‘poll rigging’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday called for “peaceful” protests across the country this Saturday against alleged rigging in the 2024 general elections held on February 8.

Speaking to media outside the Adiala Jail, PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar Ali khan, Salman Akram Rajam, and Sher Afzal Khan Marwat said the party would do “strong opposition” in the Parliament until the “full mandate” was returned.

PTI claims that it had secured absolute majority in the general elections, but the results were changed later when the Form 47 were issued.

Elections 2024: voter turnout at 47.6%, 60.6mn people exercised right to vote on Feb 8, says FAFEN

Gohar Khan said PTI has nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal as the candidate for Punjab’s chief minister.

Moreover, he informed that PTI has picked Aqibullah Khan as the candidate for speaker of the KP Assembly. The candidates for the National Assembly’s speaker and deputy speakers would be announced soon, Gohar added.

He also clarified that PTI will not talk to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for government formation.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat asked the party supporters to stage protests to “save democracy”.

Earlier, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, while speaking to the media, said PTI founder Imran Khan named Omar Ayub for the prime minister’s slot.

Qaiser said during his meeting with Imran inside Adiala Jail today, he was given an “assignment” to engage with all political parties.

Earlier this week, Imran nominated PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur for KP’s chief minister.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has named Shehbaz Sharif for the post of PM. The party supremo Nawaz Sharif nominated his daughter Maryam Nawaz for the post of Punjab’s chief minister.