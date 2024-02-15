Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PTI’s PM nominee

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Thursday that secretary general Omar Ayub will be its candidate for prime minister.

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, while speaking to the media, said PTI founder Imran Khan has named Ayub for the slot, adding that the former PM will also give a date later today for a countrywide protest campaign against alleged rigging in the polls.

Qaiser added that during his meeting with Imran inside Adiala Jail today, he was given an “assignment” to engage with all political parties.

Last week, Ayub had instructed all winning candidates to stay loyal to Imran Khan, warning that he would enforce discipline within the party ranks under “all circumstances.”

Earlier this week, Imran nominated PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur for chief minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has named has nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the post of PM.

The party supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated his daughter Maryam Nawaz for the post of Punjab’s chief minister.