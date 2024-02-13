AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
Feb 13, 2024
PML-N fields Shehbaz as PM candidate, Maryam as Punjab CM

BR Web Desk Published February 13, 2024 Updated February 13, 2024 11:25pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that party supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the post of the country’s prime minister.

Marriyum said this in a post on X.

"PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the post of Prime Minister of Pakistan," she wrote.

Marriyum added that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was nominated for the post of Punjab’s chief minister.

The development comes after leaders of six major political parties declared their intention to work together to form a government to "steer Pakistan out of its current crisis," no party in the country could secure a simple majority in the February 8 general elections.

This was decided following a meeting at Chaudhry Shujaat's home attended by the leaders of the PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

