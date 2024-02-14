IK nominates Gandapur for KP CM’s slot

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister said that Ali Amin Gandapur has been nominated for chief minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to reporters informally at Adiala Jail after the hearing of May 9-related cases, Khan said that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister will be Gandapur. Gandapur is a former federal minister who is also a Member National Assembly (MNA) and Provincial Assembly elect in the general elections of 2024.

Ruling out the possibility of coalition with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Khan said that he met with his party secretary information Rauf Hassan, and told him except PML-N, PPP, and MQM talk to all other political parties. “Those who have been brought are the biggest money launderers,” he alleged.

PTI announces alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen in centre, Punjab

Khan said that rigging in the general elections will cause instability in the country. “The rigged elections will have negative effects on the country’s economy”, he said, adding that he had repeatedly stated free, fair, and transparent elections are the only solution to the country’s problems.

To a question that his party is forming a government in the province or centre, Khan said that his party would first challenge the election results. We will also move to the Supreme Court against the poll results, he added.

The PTI founder said that efforts were made to impose ‘money launderers’ on the country. Sharif’s family is one of the big money launderers, he alleged.

To a question, he said that he did not meet with any high-profile person in jail. He said that there is no truth in the rumours that he is being shifted to Bani Gala. The moment PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif postponed his press conference, we knew that we have won the elections, he said.

He said that PTI leader Aliya Hamza had received more than 100,000 votes while being in jail.

To a question about the candidate of prime minister, he said that so far no consensus has been developed on a name for the prime minister and he will think about it.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourned the hearing of 12 cases related to May 9 riots registered against PTI founder Imran Khan, PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other PTI workers.

The ATC judge, Malik Ejaz Asif, while hearing the cases, adjourned it till February 28. Jail authorities produced Khan and Qureshi before the court. The court also issued order that copies of the case will be distributed among the accused.

