SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

Zaheer Abbasi Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has constituted a committee on State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to look into matters relating to the determination of the legal status of federal government entities in terms of the applicability of the SOEs Act, 2023.

A notification issued by the Finance Division said the composition of the committee is as follows:

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

(I) AFS (CF)/JS (CF-1) Finance Division, chairman; DG CMU Finance Division, member; Director General (CM Hassan Mehmood, Legislative Advisor (MP-II) Law and Justice Division, member; Mubashir Saeed Saddozai, Executive Director Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, member. Ministries/Division may refer questions/queries relating to the applicability of the SOEs Act, 2023, on any entity to the aforesaid committee.

