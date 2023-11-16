BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

Zaheer Abbasi Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) has approved revised SOE policy on Wednesday.

As the government has committed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to improve SOE oversight functions and provide better analysis at the aggregate SOE level, the authorities are advancing the delayed operationalisation of a central monitoring unit (CMU) within the Ministry of Finance (MoF), and the issuance of its first periodic report on the performance of SOEs to the government (by end November 2023).

On Wednesday, the CCoSOEs meeting presided over by the caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar as per the directions from the previous meeting of the CCoSOEs. The State-Owned Enterprises (Ownership and Management) Policy, 2023, was re-submitted to the committee for review, after incorporation of feedback received from the members of the committee.

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

The committee reviewed the changes incorporated in the draft and recommended the revised policy for the approval of the Cabinet.

This policy marks a crucial step towards enhancing the governance and operations of SOEs, aligning with the broader objectives outlined in the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023.

The meeting was attended by all members of the committee, as well as, chairman SECP, federal secretaries, and other senior officers from the relevant ministries.

An official said that some minor changes have been in the draft SOE policy and now it would be forwarded to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for final approval and onward submission to the Federal Cabinet for ratification.

