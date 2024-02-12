AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
PTI delegation meets President Alvi to discuss suspected ‘election irregularities’

  • Informs President that only 45 forms issued in different constituencies show "facts of the election results"
BR Web Desk Published February 12, 2024 Updated February 12, 2024 08:19pm

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), comprising Raoof Hassan and Umair Niazi, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr and informed him about the suspected manipulation of the general elections.

The development was confirmed by the President of Pakistan’s official X handle.

The statement added that the delegation told the President about the purported anomalies in the election procedure.

The statement, citing the delegation, said that “only 45 forms issued in different constituencies show the facts of the election results.”

“In the general elections, the public showed faith in the party’s candidates despite the irregularities,” the delegation informed the president.

PTI has alleged foul play of change in electoral results in favor of their rivals and vowed to challenge in a court of law.

According to unofficial results, PTI-backed independent candidates are leading, while PML-N is trailing.

President Dr Arif Alvi Pakistani politics General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

