US calls for investigation of election fraud claims in Pakistan

The United States on Friday expressed concern about allegations of rigging and called for an investigation into claims of election fraud in Pakistan.

"We are concerned about allegations of interference in the electoral process," the US State Department said in a statement, urging authorities in Pakistan to investigate the claims of interference and fraud.

The US State Department also condemned electoral violence, restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including attacks on media workers, and restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunication services.

"We join credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included undue restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly," it said.

It said the United States is prepared to work with the next Pakistani government, regardless of political party, to advance our shared interests.

Earlier, the European Union (EU) also urged Pakistani authorities to investigate all reports of election irregularities and to implement recommendations of the upcoming EU Election Expert Mission report.

"We regret the lack of a level playing field due to the inability of some political actors to contest the elections, restrictions to freedom of assembly, freedom of expression both online and offline, restrictions of access to the internet, as well as allegations of severe interference in the electoral process, including arrests of political activists," the statement said.

In a related development, British Foreign Minister David Cameron acknowledged “serious concerns” raised about fairness and inclusivity of the elections and urged authorities in Pakistan to ensure free access to information and legal enforcement.

“We express regret that certain political leaders were barred from participating in the elections and that identifiable party symbols could not be used, and that not all parties were officially allowed to run for office,” David Cameron said.

These developments come after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (MPL-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif officially extended an invite to former allies to help form the next government in the backdrop of his party’s trailing position in the National Assembly seats.

According to unofficial results, PTI-backed independent candidates are leading with 91 seats, while PML-N is trailing with 64 seats. Pakistan Peoples Party is third in the race with 50 seats, while the results of 41 seats are still awaited.