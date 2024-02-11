No one can form govt sans our support: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responding to questions by panels of journalists on various private TV channels said he is thankful to the people of Pakistan for supporting the Party and voting in the elections.

The results so far show that the PPP is the only party with representation in all four provinces. The PPP is the party linking all four provinces. The full results have not been announced yet. We are not yet aware of the decisions of the independent candidates.

It is too soon to predict who will be forming the government in the centre and the provinces. “I can tell you this much, that no one can form the government in the centre, Punjab or Balochistan without the PPP’s support” Chairman Bilawal said.

The PPP contested these elections as per its manifesto and a new thinking. “The message I have given to the people of Pakistan is that we wish to bury the politics of hatred and division and can no longer continue the traditional manner of doing politics”, Chairman Bilawal said.

We wish to reduce the political instability because it is vital for economic stability. So far, the PPP has not engaged officially with the PML-N, PTI or any other party. Once the results are finalised, then the Central Executive Committee of the Party which had nominated me as the candidate will sit again and devise the course of action, Chairman PPP said.

It is in the interest of the country that we forge a political consensus on the way forward in the CEC of the party. We will try to forge this political consensus and would like to bring some positive change for the people of the country. If the government is formed, then we will not be able to resolve the problems of the people without addressing the political toxicity.

Responding to a question, Chairman Bilawal said that the PPP contested the elections based on its manifesto and will try its best to implement it. We will not be able to form the government on our own, Chairman PPP said. Hence, it might not be possible to implement every policy of the Party.

On the economic front, we should take every possible measure to ensure that the country is prosperous. We have to introduce reforms in our SOPs in this case. In the government that is formed, we along with our allies would have to devise solutions.

If we deem privatisation to be the sole solution, then that will be adopted. If I am successful in convincing our allies to take the route of public-private partnership, then that will be adopted as we have had a successful experience in Sindh, Chairman PPP stated.

From infrastructure schemes to the mining in the Thar Coal Project or establishing educational and healthcare institutions, we have utilised public-private partnership in Sindh. We can deliver through this method.

