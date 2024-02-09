AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
Dubai over ‘crime-ridden’ London: luxury property developer praises emirate

BR Life & Style Published 09 Feb, 2024 06:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A luxury London property developer has said Dubai is drawing wealth due to “low crime” and “incredible infrastructure”, reported The National on Friday.

Nick Candy, who runs a property company that also developed the luxury property One Hyde Park near luxury department store Harrods in Knightsbridge, said wealth is coming into the UAE like nowhere else in the world, while London has been hampered by its failure to curb crime. His remarks came during an interview with The National published on Friday.

He was referring to the recent rise in knife crime as well as luxury watch thefts in upscale London neighborhoods such as Mayfair – also known as the “Rolex Ripper” crime wave.

Citing London as the “wild west”, he said “international money” was being put off from coming to London because people don’t want their children to live in a dangerous place.

The comments come as Dubai experiences a record 2023, in terms of rising real estate prices and tourism numbers.

“If you look at the reports coming from UBS, Savills and a whole range of other people, they will tell you that the largest growth point for real estate and high-end real estate in the world will be Dubai,” he further added, as per The National.

“The reason why is quite simply, you’ve got all the ingredients you need to make the perfect cake.

“You’ve got low crime, low taxation, great quality of life, incredible infrastructure for families, so if you want to travel somewhere you don’t need private jets.”

He also praised the UAE’s national carrier, Emirates Airline, calling it “the greatest in the world.”

