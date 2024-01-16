AIRLINK 58.50 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (5.03%)
BOP 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.13%)
DFML 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.41%)
DGKC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
FCCL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.89%)
FFBL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.43%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
HBL 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUBC 119.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KOSM 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
MLCF 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
OGDC 126.16 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.58%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.41%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.98%)
PPL 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.24 (-3.99%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.46%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.07%)
SNGP 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
SSGC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.81%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TRG 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.27%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 6,538 Decreased By -65.9 (-1%)
BR30 23,611 Decreased By -387 (-1.61%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Sale of $25mn-plus homes doubles in Dubai, cements its ‘ultra-luxury’ status

BR Life & Style Published 16 Jan, 2024 03:25pm

The sale of top-tier luxury homes – $25 million (DHS92 million) and above – doubled to 56 the past year in Dubai, due to scarce availability as compared to 2022, reported Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

Citing data released by real-estate consultancy Knight Frank, total sales of the ultra-luxury property segment reached $2.3 billion (DHS8.4 billion) last year as demand for luxury in Dubai remained robust, added the report.

Additionally, the total number of $10 million-plus homes sold in Dubai also saw a marked uptick, growing by 92.4 percent in 2023.

Dubai’s luxury property market heats up with Ambani’s $163mn purchase

“Dubai has doubled down on its position as the world’s most active $10 million plus homes market,” Faisal Durrani, Partner-Head of Research, Mena at Knight Frank, was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

“The depth of demand from international buyers for Dubai’s most luxurious homes is also reflected in the fact that city-wide listings above $10 million fell by 8.9 per cent last year. Developers are still scrambling to respond to the emirate’s meteoric rise as one of, if not the most, sought-after luxury-second home markets in the world.”

Data for luxury home sales shared by Knight Frank also put Dubai ahead of its fiercest competitor, New York, with 323 property deals for homes over $10 million. New York closed 159 deals in comparison.

Dubai, Doha, London among top cities where international travellers loved to splurge in 2022

Area-wise

The Palm Jumeirah remained at the forefront of luxury home sales in Dubai.

The palm tree-shaped island accounted for 38.5% of homes sold for more than $10 million during 2023 –166 deals – and 39.2% – 22 deals for sales of more than $25 million.

Following closely behind the Palm Jumeirah was Jumeirah Bay Island with 47 transactions and the recently launched Palm Jebel Ali with 36 transactions.

In 2022, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani set a record for the most expensive property to be sold in the Persian Gulf emirate, with a landmark $163 million purchase located on the Palm Jumeirah.

The same year, Pakistanis also emerged as one of the top 10 buyers of real estate in Dubai, following closely behind Russians and Indians as Dubai witnessed an influx of foreign investment following western sanctions.

Also read:

MENA Dubai real estate

Comments

1000 characters

Sale of $25mn-plus homes doubles in Dubai, cements its ‘ultra-luxury’ status

Intra-day update: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 slumps over 1% as investors seek ‘positive’ triggers

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Mandatory path to two-state solution key to stability in Israel and Palestinian territory: Qatar PM

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel’s ‘spy HQ’ in Iraq, vow more revenge

Oil prices mixed amid economic concerns, Red Sea issues

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Read more stories