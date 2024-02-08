AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Major Gulf markets rise in early trade

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2024 01:20pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf were up in early trade on Thursday on higher oil prices while investors awaited the outcome of ceasefire overtures between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he saw room for negotiation after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected Hamas’ latest offer.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, extended gains with Brent rising 0.4% to $79.54 a barrel by 0740 GMT.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index advanced 0.6%, helped by gains in most sectors, with Gulf Navigation increasing 3% and Mashreqbank rising 2%.

Gulf markets gain on optimism over de-escalation in regional tensions

The Qatari benchmark index was up 0.2%, supported by a gain of 1.1% in Qatar Islamic Bank and a 1.8% rise in Baladna. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index edged up 0.2%, lifted by gains in almost all sectors.

The world’s largest Islamic lender, Al Rajhi Bank, added 0.5% and Saudi Awwal Bank surged 2.7%.

The lender reported a 45.1% jump in full-year net profit. In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index inched up 0.1%, with conglomerate International Holding Co adding 0.1% and ADNOC Logistics gaining 0.5%.

However, energy firm Dana Gas slipped 1.2% after reporting a 12% drop in full-year profit.

Gulf markets Gulf stocks

