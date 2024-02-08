A roll of the dice?

Little did anyone foresee that prior to the 2018 elections, Nawaz Sharif would be sidelined from politics under the cloud of criminality, paving the way for Imran Khan’s ascent to power. Yet, as fate would have it, five years later, Sharif finds himself on the brink of a triumphant return to the political forefront. Such is the mercurial nature of Pakistani politics, where today’s pariah may become tomorrow’s darling, driven by the ever-shifting sands of national exigency.

Echoing in the collective consciousness is Martha Beck’s poignant reflection from ‘The Way of Integrity’: “A system of values built on greed, ambition, and coercion, epitomizing unscrupulous leaders and corrupt cohorts.”

Pakistan’s political saga unfolds like a riveting tale of love and betrayal between democrats and dictators, a narrative punctuated by the ebb and flow of power dynamics between military and civilian rulers. It is a narrative replete with smoky dialogues and Alfred Hitchcock-like suspense, blurring the lines between hero and villain, leaving 240 million spectators enthralled on the political chessboard, oscillating between hope and disillusionment.

For half a century, the shadow of Bhutto loomed large over Pakistani politics, a specter that may continue to haunt the nation’s future. The enigmatic legacy of Bhutto persists, from the controversial execution deemed a judicial travesty to ongoing Supreme Court hearings. Similarly, the specter of excluding Imran Khan from the political arena looms large, resonating as a national conundrum echoing within the chambers of justice.

In the annals of Pakistan’s 77-year history, 23 Prime Ministers have reigned over a span of 45 years, while 4 military dictators have held sway for 32 years. Each Prime Minister’s tenure averaged a mere 2 years and 10 months, juxtaposed against the military dictators’ average reign of 8 years.

The assassination of Liaquat Ali Khan marked a grim prelude to democracy’s demise, paving the way for successive power grabs, culminating in General Ayub Khan’s iron-fisted rule. Since then, the fragile shoots of democracy have been trampled, ensnared beneath the jackboot of authoritarianism, perpetuating a cycle where even the most principled leaders succumb to the allure of power.

In the literary realm, George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ serves as a haunting allegory, underscoring the perilous descent from egalitarian ideals to despotic rule. The echoes of Orwell’s cautionary tale resonate in Pakistan’s political landscape, where the repetition of past mistakes becomes an immutable fixture, irrespective of lessons learned.

Plato’s seminal works, including ‘The Republic’ and ‘The Laws’, continue to shape political discourse, advocating for a form of controlled democracy. Plato’s aristocratic lineage underscores his vision of intellectual elites governing the masses, a philosophy informed by his familial ties to Athens’ erstwhile monarchy, ultimately vanquished by democratic forces.

Despite Pakistan’s tumultuous history, the populace harbors a deep-seated reverence for institutional integrity and political actors, juxtaposed against neighboring nations’ strides in democracy and prosperity. The judiciary commands respect, notwithstanding past controversies and military interventions, while the media, despite its role in perpetuating political discord, remains a respected pillar of society.

Yet, amidst this reverence for institutions, the quintessential question remains: who respects the citizenry? Enduring decades of political vicissitudes, is it not time to accord due reverence to the collective will and wisdom of the Pakistani people? Perhaps enacting legislation on ‘contempt of citizenry’ could serve at least as a symbolic gesture, affirming the sanctity of civic engagement and democratic principles.

For 77 years, Pakistanis have yearned for a savior, a beacon of hope to deliver the basic necessities of life. Their aspirations extend beyond mere survival to encompass the fundamental right to live with dignity, access to essential services, and a peaceful existence devoid of terrorism’s specter. The state’s failure to meet these basic needs underscores a systemic malaise within Pakistan’s political landscape, perpetuating a cycle of disenchantment and disillusionment.

Amidst this political labyrinth, the establishment exerts a pervasive influence, encompassing a web of institutions, capitalists, bureaucrats, and other power brokers. This elite cadre, comprising a mere fraction of the population, wields disproportionate sway over decision-making, relegating the masses to mere spectators in a high-stakes political theater.

As uncertainty loom over Pakistan’s political horizon, one thing remains certain: the resilience of its people in the face of adversity. Though the future may be shrouded in ambiguity, the Pakistani spirit endures; a testament to the indomitable human spirit. No one knows what will happen tomorrow, but Pakistanis know well that nothing will happen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024