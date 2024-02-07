AIRLINK 60.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
BOP 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.88%)
DFML 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.09%)
DGKC 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.66%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
GGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 113.56 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.96%)
HUBC 115.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.14%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.89%)
OGDC 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.73%)
PAEL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.55%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 121.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.84%)
PRL 29.51 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.42%)
PTC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
SEARL 52.14 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.11%)
SNGP 68.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
SSGC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.06%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.96%)
UNITY 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,585 Increased By 25.2 (0.38%)
BR30 23,476 Increased By 145.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 64,010 Increased By 210.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 21,669 Increased By 68.7 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets MARI (Mari Petroleum Company Limited) 2,326.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09%

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

BR Web Desk Published February 7, 2024 Updated February 7, 2024 12:18pm

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s largest E&P companies, has acquired a working interest from Spud Energy Pty Ltd (SEPL) in Zarghun South and Nareli Block.

Mari shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“Mari and SEPL have signed agreements today (February 07, 2024) for the acquisition of 40% working interest in Zarghun South D&PL and 27.55% working interest in Nareli Block by Mari from SEPL,” read the notice.

Mari shared the said acquisitions are subject to requisite regulatory approvals and completion of related formalities.

Mari Petroleum drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Spud Energy Pty Ltd (SEPL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jura Energy Corporation, an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan.

Zarghun South covers an area of 124.22 square kilometres and is located in the western part of the Sulaiman Fold and Thrust Belt of the Middle Indus Basin in Pakistan and is located near the gas demand centre of the city of Quetta, Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the Nareli Block covers an area of approximately 2,414.95 square kilometres and is located in the Harnai, Sibi and Loralai districts in Balochistan.

By operating the country’s largest gas reservoir at Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh, the E&P is the second largest producer of natural gas in the country.

The company is an integrated oil and gas exploration and production company and around 70% exploration success rate, which is much higher than industry averages of around 33% national and 14% international.

Mari’s key customers include fertiliser manufacturers, power generation companies, gas distribution companies; and refineries.

The company posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs37.51 billion in 1HFY24, up over 57% year-on-year (YoY), compared to PAT of Rs23.87 billion in the same period of the previous year.

energy sector mari PAT Mari Petroleum Company Limited Pakistan’s energy sector PSX notice Spud Energy Pty Ltd Zarghun South Nareli Block

Comments

200 characters

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

Less than 48 hours before voting day: PIA restructuring, FWBL sell-off plans approved

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories