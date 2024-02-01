AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets MARI (Mari Petroleum Company Limited) 2,328.14 Increased By ▲ 3.46%

Mari Petroleum drills another appraisal well in Sindh

BR Web Desk Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:57pm

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s largest E&P companies, has successfully drilled another development well in Mari Deep Goru-B formation located in the Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL), Sindh

The company, which is an operator of Mari D&PL with 100% working interest, shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“As part of the field development activities in the Mari D&PL area, MPCL has successfully drilled and tested Mari Deep-20 well in the Goru-B formation.

“The well was spudded in on December 17, 2023, and drilled down to a depth of 2,975 meters. The well is tested at 19 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 8.3 barrels per day (BPD) condensate with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,448 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 40/64-inch choke size,” read the notice.

Mari shared that after hookup, the gas will be processed at Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC) for onward supply to SNGPL.

“It will maximise SGPC utilization in addition to optimizing reservoir management,” it said.

Earlier this month, Mari successfully drilled and tested appraisal well at Mari Ghazij-l located D&PL, Sindh.

By operating the country’s largest gas reservoir at Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh, the E&P is the second largest producer of natural gas in the country.

The company is an integrated oil and gas exploration and production company and around 70% exploration success rate, which is much higher than industry averages of around 33% national and 14% international.

Mari’s key customers include fertiliser manufacturers, power generation companies, gas distribution companies; and refineries.

The company posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs37.51 billion in 1HFY24, up over 57% year-on-year (YoY), compared to PAT of Rs23.87 billion in the same period of the previous year.

energy sector E&P Mari Petroleum Company Limited oil and gas sector appraisal well

Mari Petroleum drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Elections to take place on February 8 ‘come what may’: interior minister

Tight Gas Policy 2024 eyes increased investment in Pakistan’s energy sector

Strong corporate performance drives final-hour buying rally at PSX

Oil buoyed by US signals on interest rate cuts

'Take immediate action against terrorist entities,' Pakistan urges Afghan authorities

PRL posts PAT of over Rs2bn in 2QFY24

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps over 96% in 2023

General elections: ECP announces public holiday on Feb 8

Read more stories