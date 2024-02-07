Markets Print 2024-02-07
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 06, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 63,799.02
High: 63,885.10
Low: 63,176.97
Net Change: 796.10
Volume (000): 167,998
Value (000): 12,346,312
Makt Cap (000) 2,097,421,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,185.60
NET CH (+) 16.78
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,542.86
NET CH (+) 66.22
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,836.42
NET CH (+) 165.68
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,911.24
NET CH (+) 63.06
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,439.87
NET CH (+) 204.26
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,627.41
NET CH (+) 18.20
------------------------------------
As on: 06- February -2024
====================================
