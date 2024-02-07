KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 06, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 63,799.02 High: 63,885.10 Low: 63,176.97 Net Change: 796.10 Volume (000): 167,998 Value (000): 12,346,312 Makt Cap (000) 2,097,421,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,185.60 NET CH (+) 16.78 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,542.86 NET CH (+) 66.22 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,836.42 NET CH (+) 165.68 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,911.24 NET CH (+) 63.06 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,439.87 NET CH (+) 204.26 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,627.41 NET CH (+) 18.20 ------------------------------------ As on: 06- February -2024 ====================================

