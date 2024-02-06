AIRLINK 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.92%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
DFML 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.87%)
DGKC 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.89%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.9%)
HBL 112.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.61%)
HUBC 113.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.13%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
OGDC 154.24 Increased By ▲ 6.72 (4.56%)
PAEL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.02%)
PIAA 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.81%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.09%)
PPL 117.97 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (3.57%)
PRL 27.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.88%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 51.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.52%)
SSGC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.12%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
UNITY 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.63%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,503 Increased By 47.6 (0.74%)
BR30 23,075 Increased By 318.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 63,335 Increased By 332.5 (0.53%)
KSE30 21,450 Increased By 121.8 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares extend losses; RBA’s rate decision in focus

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2024 10:03am

Australian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, weighed down by commodity stocks, while investors awaited the domestic central bank’s interest rate decision.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 7585.10 by 2315 GMT.

The benchmark fell 1% on Monday. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep interest rates on hold in its February monetary policy meeting, concluding later in the day, a Reuters’ poll showed.

Investors also await the country’s fourth-quarter retail trade data, slated to come out later in the day, for clearer hints on the central bank’s monetary policy decisions.

Additionally, concern among investors was heightened when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in an interview, firmly pushed back against rumours of impending rate cuts.

The heavyweight metals and mining index fell 1.44%, set for its lowest close since Jan. 22, as iron ore futures were under pressure from ongoing caution brought on by growing port stockpiles and persisting property concerns in China, the biggest consumer.

Shares of sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto traded 1.1% and 0.6% lower, respectively. Gold stocks added to the downward trend, dropping 1.39%, set for lowest close since Nov. 13, 2023.

Shares of gold miners Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining fell 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively. Rate-sensitive financials lost 0.2%, with the big four banks down between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Australian shares drop 1% ahead of RBA rate decision

Energy stocks fell 0.3%, with sector giant Woodside Energy down 0.2%, while Santos declined 0.3%.

Technology stocks were down 1%, tracking an overnight fall in their Wall Street peers. Xero dropped 1.6%.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australia shares extend losses; RBA’s rate decision in focus

World Bank -funded ‘PRR’ project: one-year extension sought

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

PSM’s delisting from sell-off list: BoD requests ministry to move Cabinet for review

Federal govt employees: AGP ‘identifies’ violations of rules in grant of loans

Provinces: H1FY24 sales tax collection on services increases by 23.44pc YoY

FBR CCC’s ruling: Solar DC fan subject to 20pc customs duty

Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised

SC holds wrongful acquittal or conviction breach of law, abuse of process

PVC table mats: New customs’ values determined

PM addresses AJK Legislative Assembly: India is a ‘terrorist’ state

Read more stories