AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares drop 1% ahead of RBA rate decision

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2024 10:04am

Australian shares dropped more than 1% on Monday, retreating from a record high scaled in the previous session, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy decision this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.1% at 7614.30 points by 2315 GMT.

The benchmark closed 1.5% higher on Friday, hitting a record peak.

Investors anticipate the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision due out on Tuesday, where the bank is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 4.35% and hold it there at least until end-September, according to a Reuters’ poll.

Australia’s fourth-quarter retail sales data will also be released on Tuesday, and is considered a key economic indicator that will help gauge the trajectory of the RBA’s future rate decisions. On the local bourse, gold stocks fell the most, dropping 3.5%, set for worst day since Jan. 17.

Shares of gold miners Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining fell 3.5% and 3.1%, respectively.

Australia shares hit fresh record high on miners, banks boost

The heavyweight metals and mining index fell 2.2%, set for worst day since Jan. 10, as iron ore futures struggle amid lingering concerns over the recovery of the property sector in top consumer China.

Shares of the country’s top miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto traded 2% and 1.7% lower, respectively. Rate-sensitive financials lost 0.8%, with the big four banks down between 0.6% and 0.9%.

Energy stocks fell 1.6%, dragged by lower oil prices. Sector giant Woodside Energy fell 1.6%, while shares of Santos were down nearly 2%.

In company news, Australian gold miner Red 5 will take over rival Silver Lake Resources to build a mid-tier gold company valued at $1.5 billion, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Shares of Silver Lake and Red 5 were down 13% and 6% in early trade, respectively. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched 0.1% lower to 11913.54 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares drop 1% ahead of RBA rate decision

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on police station in DI Khan

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Jul-Jan exports to China up 46pc YoY

ECP conducts EMS mock test

Sensitive areas in Balochistan: Internet service to remain suspended

ECP takes notice of vote buying, selling allegations

Printing of ballot papers for general election completed

Restructuring plan of FBR: Taxpayers should be inducted into Policy Board: PBC

IIOJK: India’s illegal actions violate UN charter: PM

Read more stories