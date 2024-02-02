AIRLINK 57.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.17%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 72.01 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.14%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.82%)
OGDC 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.31%)
PAEL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
PIAA 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.01%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 113.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.24%)
PRL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
PTC 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
SEARL 50.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.52%)
SNGP 65.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.64%)
TRG 71.12 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.18%)
UNITY 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,411 Increased By 18.4 (0.29%)
BR30 22,553 Increased By 39.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 62,705 Increased By 311.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 21,189 Increased By 39.3 (0.19%)
Australia shares hit fresh record high on miners, banks boost

Reuters Published February 2, 2024 Updated February 2, 2024 11:39am

Australian shares rebounded to close at a record high on Friday, driven by miners and banks, on hopes that the country’s central bank might start loosening policy soon, after a softer inflation reading earlier in the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index closed 1.5% higher at 7,699.4 points, easing slightly after hitting a record high of 7,703.6 points earlier.

That more than made up for a 1.2% drop on Thursday and helped the index clock a 1.9% jump this week, its biggest in seven weeks.

“Australian equities have been going from strength to strength, with investors buoyed by the latest inflation readings and hopeful that interest rate relief could be on the way,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will meet next week, with analysts expecting the central bank to hold its rates at 4.35% and investors watching out for any commentary indicating rates have peaked.

Australian shares retreat from record close as miners, banks fall

Heavyweight miners recovered Thursday’s losses to end 1.2% higher, with mining giants BHP and Fortescue gaining 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively. Rio Tinto dropped 0.2%.

Financial stocks jumped 1.3%, with the “Big Four” banks adding between 1.1% and 1.5%, while real estate stocks rose 3.3% to end at their highest since May 2022.

“Real estate and financial stocks are among the most sensitive to the interest rate outlook, so it’s no surprise to see these sectors leading the charge higher today,” Waterer said.

Tech stocks tracked their U.S. counterparts to climb 3.1% to a five-month high.

The energy sub-index rose 1.1%, with sector majors Woodside and Santos gaining 0.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

Gold stocks surged 3% after a weak dollar boosted sentiment for the precious metal.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,931.23 points.

