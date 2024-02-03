AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Verdict says IK, wife connived with each other

Fazal Sher Published February 3, 2024 Updated February 3, 2024 09:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court judge in its detailed verdict of Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former premier Imran Khan and his wife says, both the accused in connivance with each other by misusing the position obtained monetary gain amounting to Rs1,573.72 million and caused a loss to the national exchequer.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, in his 23-page detailed judgment of the Toshakhana case, says that it is proved beyond any reasonable doubt that both the accused persons in connivance with each other by way of illegal means, misusing the position and power vested in the office of Prime Minister obtained monetary gain of Rs1,573.72 million, and caused a loss to the national exchequer, and fraudulently misappropriated public property for personal gain and violated the procedure for the acceptance and disposal of gifts, 2018 read with the Rules of Business 1973.

The detailed judgment says that it is established on the record that a gift of Graff jewellery set was received by the accused Bushra Bibi and the same was not deposited in Toshakhana contrary to clause 1 of the procedure for acceptance and disposal of gifts, 2018.

Toshakhana case: Imran, wife jailed for 14 years

Both Khan and his wife refused to cooperate during the investigation and did not produce the Graff jewellery set despite repeated requests, it says, adding that despite the court’s repeated efforts, the accused consistently delayed the process. It numerous prompts from the court side before the defence agreed to respond, yet the submission was incomplete, only covering the response of accused Bushra Bibi with no submission for the accused Khan, it says.

The court order says that several hours were consumed by the accused and their counsel in deliberation, consultation, and preparation of answers to the questions of the questionnaires even then, they were adamant to get the statement of the accused recorded by the court. However, only the statement of one of the accused could be recorded, it says.

The judgment says: the accumulative effect of all the evidence produced against the accused is that the prosecution has succeeded in proving his case beyond any reasonable doubt.

Thus, both the accused namely, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi and Bushra Imran are hereby convicted and sentenced to 14years rigorous imprisonment each with fine of Rs787 million under the offences defined u/s 9 (a) (iii) (iv) (vi) and (xii) of the NAO, 1999 and punishable u/s 10 of the NAO, 1999 and also under Sr No 2 of the schedule thereto. The fine is recoverable as arrears of land revenue, it says.

