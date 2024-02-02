Court adjourns hearing of IK-Bushra Nikkah case till today

RAWALPINDI: A local court adjourned the hearing of Nikkah case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till today (Friday) after Bushra Bibi’s counsel completed cross examination of two witnesses on Thursday.

The civil judge, Qudratullah, heared the case at Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi’s counsel Usman Gull conducted cross-examination of two witnesses including the complainant and former husband of Bhushra Bibi, Khawar Maneka and Awn Chaudhry.

The complainant’s counsel Rizwan Abbas appeared before the court. Gull will conduct cross examination of two other witnesses including Mufti Saeed who solemnized the Nikkah of Khan and his wife and Latif today (Friday).

During the hearing, Khan told the court he and his wife are ready to take oath on the holy Quran and Maneka should also take oath on holy Quran that what he has stated about him and her wife is true.

Khan told the judge that he had seen Bushra Bibi on the day of his nikkah.

Maneka told Khan that you are telling a lie you have destroyed my house. When Khan insisted on taking oath on holy Quran, the judge told him after oath on holy Quran your right to cross examine the witnesses will be closed.

The court wrote the order, after taking oath on holy Quran the right of defence to cross examine the witnesses will be closed.

On this, Khan said that we will take an oath on the holy Quran and will also cross examine the witnesses.

After the hearing, Bushra Bibi told media persons in the court room that she has neither filed any application nor made any deal for transferring her from jail to Bani Gala after she was sentenced in the Toshakhana case. At the time of transferring her from jail she was not ready but the jail officials told her that they are shifting her to a rest house.

“I surrendered myself and am not a coward”, she said, adding that I do not care wherever they want to keep me. When I come to jail and offered arrest then they shifted me from jail to avoid embarrassment, she said. She said that she was shifted to Bani Gala and it is not a hotel. “I am ready wherever they want to keep me,” she said.

