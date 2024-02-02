Markets Print 2024-02-02
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 01, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 62,393.74
High: 62,480.23
Low: 61,764.70
Net Change: 414.56
Volume (000): 138,794
Value (000): 8,983,054
Makt Cap (000) 2,054,218,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,730.13
NET CH (-) 26.04
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,374.11
NET CH (-) 20.80
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,566.18
NET CH (+) 110.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,714.97
NET CH (-) 57.86
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,249.87
NET CH (+) 156.05
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,558.07
NET CH (+) 16.83
------------------------------------
As on: 01- February -2024
====================================
