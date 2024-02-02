KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 01, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 62,393.74 High: 62,480.23 Low: 61,764.70 Net Change: 414.56 Volume (000): 138,794 Value (000): 8,983,054 Makt Cap (000) 2,054,218,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,730.13 NET CH (-) 26.04 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,374.11 NET CH (-) 20.80 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,566.18 NET CH (+) 110.58 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,714.97 NET CH (-) 57.86 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,249.87 NET CH (+) 156.05 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,558.07 NET CH (+) 16.83 ------------------------------------ As on: 01- February -2024 ====================================

