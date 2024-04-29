KSE-100 falls near 71,600 as market sees ‘hold’ in monetary policy announcement today

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) during trading on Monday amid uncertainty among investors over the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision regarding the policy rate to be announced later in the day.

At 3:15pm, and a few minutes left in the session, the benchmark KSE-100 index was hovering at 71,668.46, a fall of 1074.28 points or 1.48%. This is a sharp fall given that the KSE-100 had been on a winning run for the past several weeks.

Selling pressure on Monday was witnessed among key sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs, with index-heavy stocks of OGDC, PPL, PSO and SHEL trading in the red.

The MPC meeting of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is scheduled to meet today to decide the key interest rate, which has remained at 22% since last June.

The central bank’s policy decision will be followed by another key development, the IMF Executive Board meeting, to discuss the approval of $1.1 billion in funding for Pakistan, which is the last tranche of the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF.

Pakistan’s key rate was last raised in June to fight persistent inflationary pressures and to meet one of the conditions set by the IMF for securing the bailout.

Market experts Business Recorder reached out to earlier were of the view that the central bank might opt to delay any easing of monetary policy as it looks to strike a balance between spurring growth and keeping inflationary pressures in check.

During the previous week, however, the PSX witnessed a bullish trend and closed at the highest ever level on the back of healthy buying by both local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 1,832.84 points on week-on-week basis and closed at its highest ever level of 72,742.74 points.

Back then, the market had been divided over the possibility of a rate cut, with investors keenly buying stocks in anticipation.

Globally, Asian stocks got off to a positive start on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the week, while the dollar broke past the psychologically key level of 160 yen for the first time in decades.

In the broader market, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tacked on 0.56%, helped by Wall Street’s positive lead on Friday owing to a rally in megacap growth stocks.

This is an intra-day update