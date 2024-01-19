Mari Petroleum successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s largest energy and exploration companies, has successfully drilled and tested another appraisal well at Mari Ghazij-l, located in Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL), Sindh.

The company, which is an operator of Mari D&PL with 100% working interest, shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“As part of the appraisal plan for the Ghazij discovery in the Mari Development and Production Lease, MARI has successfully drilled and tested the second appraisal well in the Ghazij formation.

“The well was spudded in on December 20, 2023, and drilled down to a depth of 1,014 meters. The post-acid gas flow rate from the well was 6.57 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 306 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 64/64-inch choke size,” read the notice.

MARI shared that the well will be put on test production in due course after completion of requisite regulatory formalities.

Last year in November, the company successfully commenced gas production from its appraisal well Mari Ghazij-l.

By operating the country’s largest gas reservoir at Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh, MARI is the second largest producer of natural gas in the country.

The company is an integrated oil and gas exploration and production company and around 70% exploration success rate, which is much higher than industry averages of around 33% national and 14% international.

MARI’s key customers include fertilizer manufacturers, power generation companies, gas distribution companies; and refineries.