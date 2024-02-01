IBA holds ‘career fair’

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, hosted its Annual Career Fair 2024, at the IBA Main Campus. Organized by the IBA Career Development Centre (CDC) in collaboration with a Student Committee, the event aimed to connect corporate entities and emerging ventures with the vibrant student body of the Institute.

This year’s Career Fair witnessed an impressive turnout, with over 170 companies and 40 career counsellors participating in it. Representatives from various sectors, including banking and financial institutions, social and service sector, industrial manufacturing, and information technology, engaged with the diverse pool of talented students at IBA.

Inaugurating the ceremony, Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr S Akbar Zaidi, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “The Annual Career Fair is a crucial platform for our students to interact with industry leaders, explore career opportunities, and gain valuable insights into their respective fields.”

Additional remarks were provided by Head, IBA-CDC, Syed Atif Murtaza Qaiser; Registrar IBA, Dr Asad Ilyas; Head Culture Enablement, Bank Alfalah, Rehan Naeem; and HR Leader, Ismail Industries Limited, Arif Hussain Nomani.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024