KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 31, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 61,979.18 High: 62,600.12 Low: 61,896.01 Net Change: 137.44 Volume (000): 153,558 Value (000): 6,676,762 Makt Cap (000) 2,040,570,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,756.17 NET CH (+) 127.44 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,394.91 NET CH (-) 10.65 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,455.60 NET CH (+) 125.95 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,772.83 NET CH (+) 9.61 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,093.82 NET CH (+) 6.74 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,541.24 NET CH (+) 11.47 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-January-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024