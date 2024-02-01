AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-01

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 31, 2024). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 31, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 61,979.18
High:                      62,600.12
Low:                       61,896.01
Net Change:                   137.44
Volume (000):                153,558
Value (000):               6,676,762
Makt Cap (000)         2,040,570,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,756.17
NET CH                    (+) 127.44
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,394.91
NET CH                     (-) 10.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,455.60
NET CH                    (+) 125.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,772.83
NET CH                      (+) 9.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,093.82
NET CH                      (+) 6.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,541.24
NET CH                     (+) 11.47
------------------------------------
As on:               31-January-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Solar panel PV projects: PPIB seeks fixed interest/ mark-up rate on CDLs

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

ECP to discuss law, order situation today

ANP leader shot dead in Killa Abdullah

Army to perform its duties under ECP guidelines

Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

ADs allowed to make import advance payments without prior SBP approval

Read more stories