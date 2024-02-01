Markets Print 2024-02-01
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 31, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 61,979.18
High: 62,600.12
Low: 61,896.01
Net Change: 137.44
Volume (000): 153,558
Value (000): 6,676,762
Makt Cap (000) 2,040,570,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,756.17
NET CH (+) 127.44
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,394.91
NET CH (-) 10.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,455.60
NET CH (+) 125.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,772.83
NET CH (+) 9.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,093.82
NET CH (+) 6.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,541.24
NET CH (+) 11.47
------------------------------------
As on: 31-January-2024
====================================
