Cross-examination of witnesses: AC closes right of IK, Bushra

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Monday closed the right of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi of cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses in the Toshakhana case.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing the case closed the right of defence counsel of cross-examination of the witnesses after the accused filed another application seeking to allow them to include advocate Zaheer Abbas in their legal team.

The court completed the recording of the statements of 16 witnesses and will record the statement of the accused under Section 342 during the next hearing to be held on Tuesday (today).

During the hearing, another counsel Zaheer Abbas submitted an attorney to represent Khan. He requested the court to provide him copies of the case and also grant time for the preparation of the case. He also requested the court to adjourn the hearing.

The prosecutor objected to the defence counsel’s plea and told the court defense is using delaying tactics, therefore, closing their right of cross-examination. He further said that the lead counsel of the accused was present in the courtroom and they should cross-examine the prosecution witness.

He said that Shahbaz Khasa, Khan’s counsel is also present in the courtroom and he can also cross-examine the witnesses. The accused has submitted power of attorney of 10 lawyers and they are using different tactics to delay the hearing, he said.

The court after hearing the arguments closed the right of cross-examination of the defence and summoned the accused to record their statement under Section 342 on Tuesday (today).

The prosecution witnesses who were produced before the court included Zahid Sarfraz Azam, assistant protocol, Prime Minister’s Office; Shohaib Abbasi, private appraiser/approver; Brig Muhammad Ahmed, Ex-Ms to the prime minister; Colonel Rehan Mehmood, ex-DMS to the premier; Azeem Manzoor, principal appraiser; Rabia Samad, appraiser, Nida Rehman, former SO Toshakhana, Rahim Ullah, Dy consulate general Dubai; Mohsin Habib, admin assistant consulate general Dubai, Irfan Rafaqat counsellor attache; Imran Bashir, expert Rainbow ImpexFZE; Muhammad Faheem, assistant director; Syed InamUllah Shah, former PS to Imran Khan; Muhammad Abdullah, magistrate ICT; Muhammad Mohsin Haroon, investigation officer (IO), Mustansar Imran Shah, Assistant Director NAB, and Hasnain Mustaf.

