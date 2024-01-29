AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
ECP introduces WhatsApp helpline

Published 29 Jan, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a proactive step by introducing an active WhatsApp helpline, providing citizens with a platform to register and resolve their election-related complaints swiftly.

This initiative aims to enhance accessibility and responsiveness in addressing concerns leading up to the upcoming general elections in 2024.

Using this WhatsApp number, 0327 5050610 individuals, particularly those who are speech and hearing impaired, can submit their complaints via video.

The ECP has established the Election Monitoring and Complaint Centre (EMCC) to facilitate and address the voters’ grievances pertaining to the upcoming general elections 2024.

According to official sources, apart from WhatsApp, the complaints can be submitted through email at [email protected], or the dedicated helpline 111-327-000.

The election watchdog has set up control rooms at its secretariat, as well as provincial, divisional, and district-level offices to handle the registration and resolution of complaints.

At this centre, the public will have the opportunity to contact and register their election-related grievances. Trained staff has been appointed at the center to ensure prompt resolution of these issues.

The ECP urged people to promptly share footage of any code of conduct violations in their areas for swift response and resolution.

The control center also has social media and electronic media monitoring facility. Complaints can also be sent through fax number 051-9204403.

