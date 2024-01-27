President promulgates ‘Apostille Ordinance’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Friday, promulgated “The Apostille Ordinance 2024” for ending the requirement of multiple legalisations for foreign public documents to facilitate the citizens in Pakistan.

The Ordinance has been issued to facilitate the citizens in Pakistan and the diaspora abroad and to fulfil Pakistan’s obligations under The Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents (Apostille Convention) of 1961.

The Apostille Convention facilitates the use of public documents abroad by waiving the traditional requirement of multiple legalizations/attestations.

Earlier, the Federal Cabinet had approved the accession of Pakistan to the Apostille Convention in March 2022 and the Convention had entered into force for Pakistan in March 2023.

The president promulgated the Ordinance, on the advice of the prime minister, under the terms of Article 89 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024