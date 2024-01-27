AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
President promulgates ‘Apostille Ordinance’

Naveed Butt Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Friday, promulgated “The Apostille Ordinance 2024” for ending the requirement of multiple legalisations for foreign public documents to facilitate the citizens in Pakistan.

The Ordinance has been issued to facilitate the citizens in Pakistan and the diaspora abroad and to fulfil Pakistan’s obligations under The Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents (Apostille Convention) of 1961.

The Apostille Convention facilitates the use of public documents abroad by waiving the traditional requirement of multiple legalizations/attestations.

Earlier, the Federal Cabinet had approved the accession of Pakistan to the Apostille Convention in March 2022 and the Convention had entered into force for Pakistan in March 2023.

The president promulgated the Ordinance, on the advice of the prime minister, under the terms of Article 89 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Federal Cabinet Constitution President Dr Arif Alvi The Hague Apostille Ordinance Legalisation Foreign Public Documents (Apostille Convention) of 1961

