Punjab govt, PWCTA ink MoU

LAHORE: The Punjab government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association (PWCTA) to send manpower to Canada.

The MoU was signed by Provincial Minister SM Tanvir and Ms Bushra Rahman at the Canadian Consulate in Vancouver, Canada says a message received here. Consul General Janbaz Khan also attended the ceremony.

In his message, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the ministerial delegation and termed it as the beginning of a new era for economic development.

It may be noted that the provincial cabinet has already approved to sign the MoU.

