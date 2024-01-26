AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
26 women entrepreneurs: LCCI recognises achievements

Published 26 Jan, 2024

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) marked a significant milestone in women’s empowerment by recognizing the exceptional achievements of 26 women entrepreneurs in a prestigious ceremony. President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, graced the event as the Chief Guest, lauding LCCI for its dedication to promoting women in business.

In a remarkable moment, Annie Mansoor of Alle’nora Annie’s Signature received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Trophy, while other notable awardees included Kashmali Khan as Women Entrepreneur of the Year and Natasha Kamal of Natasha Kamal, who received the Rising Star Appreciation.

President Arif Alvi commended LCCI for its efforts in fostering women’s entrepreneurship, expressing hope that similar initiatives would be undertaken across the country.

He emphasized the importance of integrating women into the trade industry, citing the historical contributions of women such as Fatima Jinnah.

The President urged an end to harassment faced by working women and highlighted the need for continued support for women in various sectors. LCCI President Kashif Anwar thanked President Alvi for supporting initiatives aimed at economic stability and acknowledged the vital role of women in shaping the nation’s future.

Women LCCI President Dr Arif Alvi women entrepreneurs

