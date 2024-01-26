KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (January 25, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 278.89 280.94 AED 76.18 76.89
EURO 303.33 306.06 SAR 74.40 75.03
GBP 354.82 357.86 INTERBANK 279.50 279.60
JPY 1.86 1.89
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024