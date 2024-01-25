AIRLINK 64.18 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.28%)
BOP 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.2%)
FCCL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.26%)
FFBL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
HUBC 117.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
OGDC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.21%)
PAEL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PPL 126.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.3%)
PRL 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
PTC 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
SEARL 53.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
SNGP 73.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
SSGC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.28%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,727 Increased By 35.5 (0.53%)
BR30 24,060 Increased By 74.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 65,128 Increased By 305.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 22,037 Increased By 130.2 (0.59%)
Australian shares gain on miners rally, US economic data

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2024 10:12am

Australian shares gained for a fifth straight session on Thursday led by a mining stocks rally, while economic data from the US made investors gather optimism around potential interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 7,533.0 by 0030 GMT.

The benchmark ended subdued at 7,519.2 on Wednesday.

In US economic releases, a survey showed business activity picked up in January and inflation appeared to ease, suggesting that the economy began 2024 on a strong note.

In Sydney, mining stocks jumped 1.3%.

Iron ore futures and copper prices rose on Wednesday on improved risk sentiment amid efforts by authorities in China to stabilise market. Mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto added 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Fortescue rose as much as 2.9%.

The miner logged a near-record iron ore shipments for the first half, as it ramped up production at its flagship Iron Bridge project.

Lithium miner Mineral Resources rose as much as 7.5%, emerging as the top gainer on the benchmark.

The diversified miner reported a 30% sequential jump in its second-quarter spodumene concentrate output from its Mt Marion operation.

Energy stocks rose 0.3% as oil prices edged up on Wednesday on a bigger-than-expected crude storage withdrawal and slump in US crude output. Sector major Santos reported a 21.1% fall in its fourth-quarter revenue.

Australian shares hit 2-week high on banking boost

The oil and gas producer is up 0.3%. Rate-sensitive financials extended losses and fell 0.3%.

The country’s “Big Four” banks remained volatile as of the midday break.

Gold stocks fell 0.2%.

Bucking the Wall Street trend, tech stocks fell as much as 0.8%.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises fell as much as 31.1% on poor half-yearly results from Wednesday, and emerged as the top loser on the benchmark index.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index down 0.1% at 11,844.38.

