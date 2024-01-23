AIRLINK 57.66 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (6.38%)
Australian shares hit 2-week high on banking boost

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 09:35am

Australian shares rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, led by gains in heavyweight financials, after the S&P 500 scaled a second straight record high close overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.6% to 7,520.60 by 0041 GMT, hitting its highest since Jan. 9.

The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Monday.

Global equities rose overnight after the S&P 500 marked a second straight record high as tech stocks added to recent gains.

Investors across the globe are awaiting this week personal consumption expenditure index data and an advance fourth-quarter gross domestic product print from the United States for possible clues on the Federal Reserve’s next policy decision.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is expected to retain its ultra-easy monetary settings at the end of its policy meeting later in the day.

In Sydney, financials rose as much as 1% to hit the highest level since April 2022. National Australia Bank advanced as much as 1.1% to hit its highest level since Feb. 9, while the remaining “Big Four” banks added between 0.7% and 1%.

Mining stocks climbed 0.5%, with sector majors BHP and Fortescue up 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Energy stocks rose 0.2% as oil prices soared on concerns over global energy supplies. Local investors are also awaiting production updates this week from oil and gas majors Woodside Energy and Santos , and mining giant Fortescue.

Technology stocks edged 0.8% higher and healthcare stocks climbed 1.5%.

Gold stocks skidded 0.2%.

Australian shares rise as tech, financials lift sentiment

Among individual stocks, Karoon Energy fell as much as 8.1% after the company cut its annual production forecast.

Liontown Resources fell as much as 5.9%, extending losses after a more than 21% drop on Monday when the company flagged a potential delay to the expansion of its flagship lithium project.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 11,739.59.

