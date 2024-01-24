AIRLINK 61.60 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (5.53%)
BOP 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2%)
DFML 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
DGKC 75.80 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.06%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.39%)
FFBL 30.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.03%)
FFL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.03%)
HBL 116.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 118.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.74%)
MLCF 39.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.75%)
OGDC 142.74 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (4.57%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
PPL 128.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.55%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.72%)
PTC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
SEARL 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.26%)
SNGP 75.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.85%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.57%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
TRG 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.54%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 6,713 Increased By 61.2 (0.92%)
BR30 24,082 Increased By 360.4 (1.52%)
KSE100 65,020 Increased By 565.3 (0.88%)
KSE30 21,993 Increased By 240.3 (1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares inch higher as mining stocks advance

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 09:55am

Australian shares rose slightly on Wednesday, with gains in commodity stocks outweighing losses in heavyweight financials, while investors awaited a slew of US economic data for more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut timeline.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.1% to 7,518.50 by 0033 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Tuesday.

Market participants are focussing this week on the personal consumption expenditure index report, S&P Global PMI readings and an advance fourth-quarter GDP print from the United States.

The Fed is expected to keep rates steady when it meets next week, but investors will watch for clues on the timing of rate cuts. In Sydney, mining stocks led the gains, climbing as much as 2.4%.

Iron ore futures and copper prices rose on Tuesday, as investor confidence was boosted after policymakers in China pledged to stabilise its stock market.

Mining giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue advanced between 1.2% and 1.6%.

Lithium producer Pilbara minerals rose as much as 8.4% after the company posted a 22% sequential rise in quarterly spodumene concentrate production volumes from its Pilgangoora operation.

Gold stocks rose 2.8% after bullion prices inched higher overnight.

Australian shares hit 2-week high on banking boost

Northern Star Resources climbed as much as 7.2% after the gold miner forecast cash earning ahead of last year for the first half of 2024 fiscal year. Energy stocks gained as much as 0.3%.

Woodside Energy climbed 0.9% after the company reported a 3% rise in quarterly revenue and signalled an increase in 2024 production.

Meanwhile, rate-sensitive banking stocks fell 0.4% after a four-session winning streak.

The “Big Four” banks declined between 0.3% and 0.6%.

Technology stocks fell 1.5% and healthcare stocks lost 0.7%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.1% to 11,787.72.

Data showed that the country’s consumer inflation was in line with expectations in the fourth quarter.

Australian shares

Australian shares inch higher as mining stocks advance

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PM welcomes investment of international companies

Hydropower project: PPIB conveys revised COD to NTDC

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Oil prices little changed as fundamentals weigh on geopolitical risk premium

Mine mouth Thar coal project: SECMC wants to extend support for KE offtake

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

KE, Hubco ink MoU to explore off-take of electricity

Deployment of army troops okayed: Inter-ministerial body on proposed FBR reforms formed

Baloch protesters call off sit-in

Read more stories