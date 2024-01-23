AIRLINK 57.66 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (6.38%)
China to expand planting of genetically modified soybeans, corn

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 10:08am

BEIJING: China will expand planting of genetically modified (GM) soybeans and corn, a government official said, as the world’s largest grains importer seeks to boost yields and improve food security.

The country has for years moved cautiously on the deployment of GM crops but is steadily opening up to commercial cultivation.

China’s imports more than 100 million metric tons of soybeans and grains a year to feed its huge livestock herds.

Wide scale planting of GMO varieties would boost yields and could significantly lower future purchases from the United States and Brazil.

China in December issued licences to 26 companies to produce and sell GM corn and soybean seeds and last week approved additional varieties of GM soybeans and corn for import and production.

Chicago soyabeans near 2-year lows

“In the next step, we will improve technology and strengthen management and will expand the use of GM corn and soybeans in an orderly manner,” said Pan Wenbo, director of the planting management department at the Agriculture Ministry.

GM soybeans and corn have shown good results in improving yields and lowering costs compared to conventional types of seeds, he added.

Deng Xiaogang, vice minister at the ministry, also said China has successfully completed pilot projects for the commercialisation of GM soybeans and corn.

China Corn Soybeans

