De-escalation in interest of both countries: PM

Zaheer Abbasi Published January 20, 2024 Updated January 20, 2024 08:33am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that it was in the interest of both countries – Pakistan and Iran – to take steps to restore the relationship to what it was prior to 16th January 2024.

He stated this during the meeting of the caretaker federal cabinet on Friday that was briefed by the caretaker Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the situation arising from the Iranian attack on Pakistan on 16 January 2024.

The cabinet meeting was shared the details of the attack, as well as, Pakistan’s response.

The cabinet lauded the high professionalism with which the Pakistan Armed Forces responded to the breach of the Pakistan’s sovereignty and how the entire government machinery worked in unison in this regard.

‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’: Pakistan’s strikes inside Iran kill ‘several terrorists’

The caretaker prime minister affirmed that Pakistan was a law-abiding and peace loving country and it sought friendly and cooperative relations with all countries, particularly its neighbours.

He added that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries that have historically enjoyed fraternal and cooperative relations marked by respect and affection.

He said that it was in the interest of both countries to take steps to restore the relationship to what it was prior to 16th January 2024.

The caretaker prime minister said that, in this regard, Pakistan would welcome and reciprocate all positive measures from the Iranian side.

