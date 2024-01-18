AIRLINK 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.07%)
‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’: Pakistan’s strikes inside Iran kill ‘several terrorists’

  • Military strikes in Iran's Siestan-o-Baluchistan province come a day after Iran’s violation of its airspace which killed two children and injured three girls
BR Web Desk Published January 18, 2024 Updated January 18, 2024 12:17pm

In another dramatic escalation of regional tension, Pakistan said on Thursday that it undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against what it called terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran, a little over a day after the neighbour also conducted missile strikes on Pakistani territory.

“A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a press release issued early on Thursday.

Iranian media said several missiles hit a village in the province that borders Pakistan, killing three women and four children, all non-Iranians.

Pakistan’s FO said action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities by these so called Sarmachars.

“Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani-origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran.

“Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists,” FO said.

The strike by Pakistan comes a day after Iran’s violation of its airspace which killed two children and injured three girls.

Meanwhile, in its press release today, FO said that its action “is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats”.

“The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

“Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred,” the ministry said.

The statement further said that Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and the sole objective of “today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised”.

It added that as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upholds the principles and purposes of the UN Charter including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states.

“Guided by these principles, and in exercise of our legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan will never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged, under any pretext or circumstances.”

Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people, the FO added.

“We have always emphasised dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endevaour to find joint solutions.”

Pakistan on Wednesday had also announced that it was recalling its ambassador from Iran and expelling the Iranian envoy in response to what it termed unprovoked violation of Pakistani airspace by Iran.

The development came after it was reported that “two bases of Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles on Tuesday”, according to Iranian state media, a day after Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

The strikes took place in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, according to reports.

Pakistan called the strikes a violation of its sovereignty, and warned that it could have serious consequences.

Hours before the strike, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

In response to the development on Wednesday, China had urged Pakistan and Iran to show “restraint”.

“We call on both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension and work together to maintain peace and stability,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

“We consider both Iran and Pakistan as close neighbours and major Islamic countries,” she said.

Both Iran and Pakistan are close partners of Beijing and members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The latest strikes, however, risk adding to multiple regional crises amid Israel’s aggression in Gaza and pro-Palestinian Houthis’ attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

‘Need to restore deterrence’

Michael Kugelman – a leading specialist on Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India, and their relations with the United States – said Pakistan’s retaliation is a bit surprising.

“It’s a bit surprising given that Pakistan is dealing with major domestic turmoil and can’t afford a war or even a rapidly escalating crisis,” Kugelman told Business Recorder via message on Thursday morning.

“But on the other hand, there was clearly a need to restore deterrence especially with Iran having ramped up attacks on anti-Iran outfits around the wider Middle East. In effect not responding kinetically would have raised the risk of further attacks, and soon.”

Not aware of any third-party mediation

The FO later said that it was not aware of any third-party mediation between Iran and Pakistan.

In a press briefing today, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the countries have separate channels of communication.

The FO spokesperson added that operational details pertaining to the recent developments would be coming soon from Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Baloch said that caretaker prime minister Kakar who is currently in Switzerland for the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), would cut short his trip to Davos, and return to Pakistan in light of “the developments”.

