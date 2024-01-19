AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-19

Tax on banks: FBR mulling hiring legal counsel

Sohail Sarfraz Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is planning to hire expert legal counsel to defend its cases of tax on windfall income of banks at the level of high courts.

Presently, the cases of banks are pending with the Sindh High Court (SHC), Lahore High Courts (LHC) and Islamabad High Court (IHC). The FBR’s Inland Revenue (Policy) Wing may not be able to comment on the Constitutional provisions and delegated legislation, but it can only give its input on the facts of the case, a tax expert said.

According to sources, the cases involve tax statutes as well as Constitution. Banks have challenged the vires of Income Tax SRO 1588(I)2023 issued under section 99D of the Income Tax Ordinance,2001.

LHC, too, suspends SRO about tax on banks’ windfall income

Therefore, a Legal Counsel would be required to defend this important case in High Courts. The operation of the SRO 1588(I)/2023 will remain suspended till the next date of hearings at the High Courts. The controversy has been raised regarding vires of section 99D of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 as well as SRO 1588(I)/2023 which is already pending before this court in a number of petitions.

The LHC had stayed tax imposed under section 99D read with SRO1588(I)/2023 dated November 21, 2023 at the rate of 40 percent on foreign exchange income of the banks as windfall gains.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended the SRO 1588(1)/2023.

The petitioner banks are aggrieved of the impugned SRO 1588(1)/2023, dated 21.11.2023, issued under section 99D of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 by which the banking companies have been subjected to “additional tax” at 40 per cent on their windfall income that is to be computed in accordance with the formula given in the impugned SRO.

Under section 99D (3), the notification levying the additional tax on windfall income is to be laid before the National Assembly, which not only assumes that a National Assembly is in existence (for it is to be laid “within” 90 a but, more to the point, it is quite possible that the National Assembly would not agree and may refuse to bless the notification issued under section 99D.

In this case, the additional tax would no longer be valid and, in case of its earlier recovery, it would be the petitioners who would be out of pocket for the interim period for which the federal government is unlikely to pay any interest and, therefore, the loss of use of the taxpayer’s funds for that period without any compensation does appear to meet the test of irreparable loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC SHC Taxes FBR windfall tax tax on banks

Tax on banks: FBR mulling hiring legal counsel

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Gwadar coal-fired project: Inter-ministerial committee formed to review progress

Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

PIDE webinar: Economist talks of GDP decline during BJP rule

FBR probe against PSW concludes: No revenue loss in ‘unlawful’ clearance of $847m goods

PM witnesses signing of Pak-Dubai inter-govt framework agreements

Meeting with trade officials lined up: MoC

Muzaffarabad: CCoE may allow ministry to undertake water project

Senate panel told: Gwadar Port rail connectivity with ML-1, Quetta enters 2nd phase

Read more stories