Canadian HC optimistic of strengthened ties after Punjab CM visit

LAHORE: Expressing the resolve to increase cooperation between Canada and the Punjab government in various sectors, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan H.E. Leslie Scanlon said on Thursday that the Chief Minister Naqvi’s upcoming visit to Canada would further strengthen ties between the two countries.

“Similarly, an exchange of delegations between the two countries will also help further strengthen these relations,” she said during a meeting with the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, especially the proposed agreement between Canada and the government of Punjab on sending workforce from the province to the Canada came under discussion.

Views were also exchanged in the matters concerning protection of the environment, especially enhancing cooperation for controlling smog in the urban centers of Punjab. Canadian HC, on the occasion, termed the experiment made by the provincial government of an artificial rain in Lahore as a good omen.

“You, chief minister have done remarkable work in various sectors,” she said to Mohsin Naqvi.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM Naqvi said that extremely friendly ties existed between Pakistan and Canada. For the first time in history, youth from Punjab would be sent to Canada for employment and a delegation of the Punjab government will be visiting Canada in the current month to sign an agreement,” he said. He hoped that this agreement would help youth of the province to earn their livelihood.

Sharing views about steps taken for different sectors, he said: “We are upgrading 114 hospitals of Punjab. Since most of them were in a pathetic state.” The provincial government ensured the completion of development projects in Punjab ahead of deadline, he said, adding: “The development schemes that had been awaiting completion for the last many years were completed at a brisk pace and without compromising on quality.”

He said the government is giving 26,000 electric bikes and electric rickshaws to the youth on interest-free and easy installments.

The CM said the government has planned to install five anti-smog towers in Lahore.

“The first tower will be installed in the beginning of February, he added.”

