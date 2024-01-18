PEMRA asks TV channels to cover Pakistan-Iran tensions with ‘utmost care’

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulation Authority (PEMRA) instructed all satellite TV channel licensees on Thursday to exercise "utmost care" while reporting on "tension between Pakistan and Iran," APP reported.

“All the licensees are directed to avoid telecasting/breaking any unsubstantiated news on recent development surfaced between Pakistan and Iran,” PEMRA said in a letter addressed to all the licensees operating in “news & current affairs and regional languages”.

The media watchdog urged them to verify the related information from the relevant institutions before broadcasting or airing.

“Licensees are expected to present factual information/reports through their transmission and support state narrative at this crucial time as and when released from the relevant institution,” it added.

PEMRA said all the news and programming heads and their respective teams should be sensitised to verify every piece of information received on their desks or WhatsApp groups, and “aired only after necessary fact checking, as any false reporting may cause unrest and insecurity among the public”.

It warned that if any violation was observed, reported, or identified through any complaint, “the Authority shall be constrained to proceed under Section 26, 29-A and 30 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act-2023”.

The two neighbouring countries came at loggerheads after Iran on Tuesday launched attacks in Pakistan, targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan.

The move prompted a strong condemnation from Islamabad and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

In less than 48 hours of the airspace violation, Pakistan carried out precision strikes in Iran using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons.

“In early hours of 18 January 2024, Pakistan carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan,” the ISPR said in a press release today.

“Hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front were successfully struck in an intelligence-based operation, code name ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’.”

ISPR said “Pakistan armed forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure the safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism,” the statement read.

“Our resolve to ensure that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan is respected and safeguarded against any misadventure remains unwavering.

“We reaffirm our determination to defeat all enemies of Pakistan with the support of the people of Pakistan.

“Going forward, dialogue and cooperation is deemed prudent in resolving bilateral issues between the two neighbouring brotherly countries,” the military’s media wing concluded.