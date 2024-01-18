ISPR gives detailed account of strikes in Iran, says ‘dialogue and cooperation prudent’

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday that Pakistan carried out precision strikes in Iran using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons.

“In early hours of 18 January 2024, Pakistan carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan,” the ISPR said in a press release today.

“Hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front were successfully struck in an intelligence based operation, code name ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’.”

The ISPR further said that these hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that the country undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against what it called terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran.

Going forward, dialogue and cooperation is deemed prudent in resolving bilateral issues between the two neighbouring brotherly countries: ISPR

Iranian media said several missiles hit a village in the province that borders Pakistan, killing three women and four children, all non-Iranians.

The strike by Pakistan was in response to Iran’s violation of its airspace which killed two children and injured three girls.

Meanwhile, the ISPR said “Pakistan armed forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism,” the statement read.

“Our resolve to ensure that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan is respected and safeguarded against any misadventure, remains unwavering.

“We reaffirm our determination to defeat all enemies of Pakistan with the support of the people of Pakistan.

“Going forward, dialogue and cooperation is deemed prudent in resolving bilateral issues between the two neighbouring brotherly countries,” the military’s media wing concluded.