Jan 18, 2024
Pakistan

ISPR gives detailed account of strikes in Iran, says ‘dialogue and cooperation prudent’

  • Pakistan's armed forces remain in perpetual state of readiness to ensure safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism, says military's media wing
BR Web Desk Published January 18, 2024 Updated January 18, 2024 03:27pm

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday that Pakistan carried out precision strikes in Iran using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons.

“In early hours of 18 January 2024, Pakistan carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan,” the ISPR said in a press release today.

“Hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front were successfully struck in an intelligence based operation, code name ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’.”

The ISPR further said that these hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that the country undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against what it called terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran.

Going forward, dialogue and cooperation is deemed prudent in resolving bilateral issues between the two neighbouring brotherly countries: ISPR

Iranian media said several missiles hit a village in the province that borders Pakistan, killing three women and four children, all non-Iranians.

The strike by Pakistan was in response to Iran’s violation of its airspace which killed two children and injured three girls.

Meanwhile, the ISPR said “Pakistan armed forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism,” the statement read.

“Our resolve to ensure that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan is respected and safeguarded against any misadventure, remains unwavering.

“We reaffirm our determination to defeat all enemies of Pakistan with the support of the people of Pakistan.

“Going forward, dialogue and cooperation is deemed prudent in resolving bilateral issues between the two neighbouring brotherly countries,” the military’s media wing concluded.

Johnny Walker Jan 18, 2024 03:08pm
"Loitering Munitions" ?. Do these follow the terrorists into the toilets where they normally hide?
thumb_up Recommended (0)
JxJ Jan 18, 2024 03:09pm
Why the state failed to detect and prevent such attacks in the first place!
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Imran s Jan 18, 2024 03:15pm
Seems like a noora kushti (friendly fight), I eliminate your enemies, you eliminate mine. Win win situation....
thumb_up Recommended (0)
River2Sea Jan 18, 2024 03:16pm
MBS's dirty job outsourced to Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Parvez Jan 18, 2024 03:31pm
" Dialogue and cooperation is prudent way forward "..... sensibly and correctly said
thumb_up Recommended (0)
mustafa Jan 18, 2024 03:44pm
Pakistan is a flexible Country... Our neighbours are not good enough ... Abhinandan from India (shows India's failure) ... attacks on children and women from Afghan soil and now Iran's Ba ...by move are example of their Weak Mind if they think they are getting problem from Pakistan - they can build wall and close border but they do not do it ... Smuggling is Good for IRAN and Afghanistan as both are under Sanction ... India is also Making Fake Movies to Show that they have done something, but in real ZERO and doing nothing for KASHMIRI PEOPLE .... for every 20 Kashmiri having one Soldier is not called Democracy ...
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Iqbal Jan 18, 2024 03:51pm
@JxJ, Iran has lost it. Lets attack it plenty of $$$$ inflow from USA. Would stabilize Pakistan $$$ wise for the next 10 years
thumb_up Recommended (0)
HashBrown® Jan 18, 2024 03:51pm
@Imran s, "Seems like a noora kushti (friendly fight), I eliminate your enemies, you eliminate mine. Win win situation...." This is what I'm thinking too. Unfortunately a lot of people on both sides get easily sucked in by empty patriotic/sectarian slogans though, so hopefully there will be no further escalation...
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Twadi pehn di Jan 18, 2024 03:55pm
by abducting civilians in vigo they ensure the civilian's safety. its for the good of the civilians.
thumb_up Recommended (0)

