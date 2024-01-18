KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 17, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US$ 278.27 280.73 AED 76.00 76.74
EURO 302.57 305.57 SR 74.24 74.90
GBP 353.02 356.29 INTERBANK 280.00 280.25
JPY 1.86 1.89
=========================================================================
