Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that “we have a ‘Plan C’ and our party will contest elections in any case.”

Talking to reporters during cypher case hearing informally in Adiala Jail, he said that “we have another plan that will come into force. “We will contest the election in any case and the public will give a shock to our opponents on February 8,” he said.

About Sher Afzal Marwat, he said that he [Marwat] was playing on the front foot and was a bit emotional. Meanwhile, the special court has recorded the statements of another six prosecution witnesses in the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain while hearing the case at Adiala Jail recorded the testimony of six witnesses produced by the prosecution. The court, after recording the statement, adjourned the hearing of the case till January 18. Jail authorities produced Khan and Qureshi before the court. Imran and Qureshi’s legal team including Zulqarnain Sikandar and Ali Bukhari, and others, and FIA prosecutor, Rizwan Abbasi, and Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi appeared before the court.

