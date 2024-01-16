AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
Swifties’ enthusiasm for their idol’s tour boosts travel demand in Europe

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 06:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Taylor Swift fans, commonly known as ‘Swifties’, are spurring massive air travel demand in Europe as they follow their idol’s ‘Eras’ tour between May and August, Spanish online travel booking company eDreams ODIGEO said on Tuesday.

Demand for flights to Stockholm around May 17-19, when the star is due to perform, jumped six-fold from the same period a year ago, eDreams said, while demand to fly to Warsaw, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Paris in the days around Swift’s concerts jumped 339%, 176%, 133% and 108%, respectively.

The Barcelona-based firm said transatlantic demand was rising the most, suggesting strong interest from American Swifties in the European performances.

Finance czars, Taylor Swift, ‘Barbie’ among Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful Women 2023

Beside the top five cities, there have also been notable increases in travel to Zurich, Lyon, Milan, Amsterdam, Vienna, and Madrid, where Taylor will perform.

This unusual pattern reflects Taylor Swift’s influence on the music scene and her substantial economic impact, which had already been observed and measured in the United States.

