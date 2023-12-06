BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
Finance czars, Taylor Swift, ‘Barbie’ among Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful Women 2023

BR Life & Style Published 06 Dec, 2023 08:21pm

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, Managing Direcor of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva along with musicians Taylor Swift and Beyonce as well as a fictional character Barbie were among the personalities named in the Forbes’ ‘World’s Most Powerful Women’ as the American magazine published its 20 iteration of the list on Tuesday.

The list highlighted advancements across different fields, and featured influential characters, all “marking significant strides in women’s global impact”.

“Most notably, Taylor Swift’s dramatic rise from #79 to #5 epitomizes a new archetype of influence, signaling a shift from the traditional political and corporate might, and that far transcends traditional entertainment boundaries” Forbes stated in the article published on Tuesday along with the list.

“Her economic impact this year is staggering: Swift’s Eras tour alone is reported to have brought in a record-breaking $850 million, and is estimated to have boosted the U.S. economy by over $5 billion. Her innovative business strategies have redefined industry norms.”

The newly-minted billionaire became the first entertainer to be featured in the top five, while her inclusion with Barbie and Beyoncé also alluded to the cultural movement and financial contribution these three icons brought to the US economy this past summer.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour on track to be highest grossing tour of all time: report

Meanwhile, ‘Barbie’ become the first movie directed solely by a woman to pass the $1 billion mark, while Beyoncé holds court with record Grammy wins – 32 awards and 88 nominations.

They were included alongside Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Janet Yellen and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Forbes’ top 15 ‘World’s Most Powerful Women 2023
Forbes' top 15 'World's Most Powerful Women 2023

Also included in the list was Sheikh Hasina Wajed – the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the world’s longest-serving female head of state.

Malinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott rounded the list of billionaire philanthropists while Rihanna, whose net worth also exceeds $1 billion made the cut.

Women who were part of the list but were excluded this year are Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, Sanna Marin of Finland, and Nicola Sturgeon of Scotland.

‘Barbie’ makes history with $1bn at the box office

Forbes Taylor Swift Beyonce Barbie

