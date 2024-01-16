Insurance: Collaboration for digital healthcare solutions

KARACHI: Sehat Kahani, a digital healthcare platform, has forged a strategic alliance with EFU Health Insurance Ltd – Pakistan’s First Specialized Health Insurer, to extend online healthcare services to EFU Health’s covered members.

This collaboration heralds a breakthrough for EFU Health enabling policyholders to connect with 24/7 available general physicians within 60 seconds. Additionally, policyholders can easily schedule online appointments with preferred specialists for personalized and specialized care. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize healthcare accessibility and convenience for EFU Health’s covered members.

At the occasion, the Managing Director & CEO of EFU Health, Kamran Ansari remarked that; “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing healthcare for our valued policyholders. Sehat Kahani’s expertise and commitment towards providing digital healthcare solutions making them accessible from anywhere, anytime. He further commented that, EFU Health will continue to strive towards quality healthcare services to its valuable customers.”

Furthermore, the CEO of Sehat Kahani, Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram added, “Sehat Kahani believes in fostering a culture where health is prioritized, and this collaboration aligns seamlessly with our commitment to ensuring accessible and comprehensive healthcare for every individual. Through this partnership, policyholders can now connect with general physicians within seconds, schedule appointments with specialists, and benefit from the efficiency of electronic medical records and e-prescriptions.”

With positive anticipation, the COO of Sehat Kahani, Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga said, “Our shared goal is to make quality healthcare accessible to all, and this collaboration is a significant stride in that direction. We look forward to a successful partnership with EFU Health, and together, we aim to elevate the health and well-being of their policyholders.”

