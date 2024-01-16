AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
Sports Print 2024-01-16

3rd KPT Football Challenge Cup 2023 held

Press Release Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust organised 3rd KPT Football Challenge Cup 2023-24 and the 18 best football teams from all over the Karachi participated in this mega event.

Syed Syedian Raza Zaidi, Chairman KPT grace the occasion as chief guest along with many other notables and thousands of spectators.

Nasar-ul-lah from Baloch Mohammedan was (Best Goal Keeper) of the KPT Challenge Cup, Jamshed (Meymar Sports) was considered as the Top Scorer of the KPT Challenge Cup, while Noor Muhammad (Burma Afridi) was considered as the Best Player of the KPT Challenge Cup.

Runner Up Team of the KPT Challenge Cup 2023-24 was Burma Afridi while Baloch Mohammedan Clinched the Winner Title of the KPT Challenge Cup 2023-24. Runner Up Team prize money was Rs 100,000 and Winner prize money was Rs 200,000.

Karachi Port Trust KPT Football Challenge Cup 2023 24 Nasar ul lah

